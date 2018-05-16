Theater Listings: May 16 through 22

THIS WEEK: May 16 through 22

FAME, The Musical, presented by Phoenix Theatrics in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the theater and the grand re-opening of newly renovated theater. Fame was the first musical presented by Phoenix Theatrics, in 2011. Show will be staged through May 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 400 Main St., Duryea. Tickets $12. Call 570-457-3589 for reservations or buy tickets at the door.

The Last Five Years, will be performed in honor of Music Box founder T. Doyle Leverett on May 18 through 20 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The musical by Jason Robert Brown, revisits a five-year relationship between Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist. Bar opens at 6 p.m. May 18 and 19, with spaghetti dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 1 p.m. May 20 with dinner at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. Dinner and a show costs $25, and show only costs $18. Reservations: Call 570-283-2195 or email [email protected]

FUTURE

The Man Who Came to Dinner, by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, presented by Actors Circle May 31 to June 10 with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Tickets $8 and $6. Reservations, call 570-342-9707, or email to [email protected] All reservations are held 10 minutes to show time.

Golden Days of Radio Players Performance, presented by the Dietrich Theater Radio Players, with live sound effects and music. 7 p.m. June 12 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock, free.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kids Summer Theatre Workshop, for ages 6 to 12, will take place in July and August at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The sessions will end with a production of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” on Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Call 570-283-2195 for information and applications.

Teen Summer Theatre Workshop, for ages 13 to 17, will take place in July and August, at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Sessions will end with a production of “Xanadu Jr.” on Aug. 10, 11 and 12. Call 570-283-2195 for information and applications.