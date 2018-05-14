Johnny Rivers to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre Dec. 2

WILKES-BARRE — Edd Raineri, host of “The Beatledd Fab Four Hour” on WRKC-FM, will present the legendary Johnny Rivers at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby member pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are: $55.50, $63.50, $69.50 and $85.00, plus fees.

Johnny Rivers has sold more than 30 million records, achieving 17 gold records and 29 chart hits. They include “Memphis, “Secret Agent Man,” “Poor Side of Town,” “Mountain of Love,” “Summer Rain,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Baby I Need Your Lovin,” “Swayin’ to the Music (Slow Dancin’),” “Rockin’ Pneumonia-Boogie Woogie Flu,” “Midnight Special” and many more.