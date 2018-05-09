Theater Listings: May 9 through 15

THIS WEEK: May 9 through 15

The Producers, a Mel Brooks musical based on his 1967 film, will be presented by the Music Box Players May 11 through 13 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays: bar opens at 6 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m., curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays: bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m., curtain at 3 p.m. Adult dinner and show: $35, children 12 and under: $25. Adult show-only: $18, children, students, members of the military: $14. A special Mother’s Day Gala performance will be held to honor and entertain all mothers: Sunday, May 13. Dinner at 1:30 p.m. A choice of either prime rib of beef or jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat will be offered. The dinner and show: $50 per person.

Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika, the second half of Tony Kushner’s critically acclaimed epic that shaped much of the 1990s American theater landscape, receiving both Pulitzer and Tony Awards. Performances will run through May 13 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre with showtimes at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available on ticketfly.com by searching “Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.” For additional information, visit ltwb.org.

FAME, The Musical, presented by Phoenix Theatrics in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the theater and the grand re-opening of newly renovated theater. Fame was the first musical presented by Phoenix Theatrics, in 2011. Show will be staged May 12 through 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 400 Main St., Duryea. Tickets $12. Call 570-457-3589 for reservations or buy tickets at the door.

FUTURE

The Man Who Came to Dinner, by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, presented by Actors Circle May 31 to June 10 with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Tickets $8 and $6. Reservations, call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com. All reservations are held 10 minutes to show time.