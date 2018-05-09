Weekender Mix Tape: Vol. 10

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Genius (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth) by LSD • Single

Playinwitme (feat. Kehlani) by KYLE • Light of Man

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

This is America by Childish Gambino • Single *

Grace Kelly by Mika • Life in Cartoon Motion

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

(Sittin on) the dock of the bay by Otis Reading

Maneater by Daryl Hall and John Oates

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

CHUMBUCKET by PNTHN • POTLUCK

Honeycomb by Deafheaven • Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

Daves Song by Whitney • Light Upon the Lake

Never be Mine by Angel Olsen • MY WOMAN

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

The Legend of Chavo Guerrero by the Mountain Goats • Beat the Champ

Kangaroo Pocket by Rozwell Kid • Too Shabby

Submitted by Toni Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

Want to contribute to our Mix Tape?

Send your favorite tracks to hlang@timesleader.com

Please include song, artist and album name.