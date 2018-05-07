Foghat, Savoy Brown to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that English rockers Foghat will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wilkes-Barre venue, 71 Public Square, with special guests Savoy Brown.

Formed in 1971 after Dave “Lonesome Dave” Peverett and Roger Earl left British blues-rock band Savoy Brown, Foghat went on to make eight gold records, one platinum album and one double-platinum album which included hits such as “Slow Ride,” “Drivin’ Wheel” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You.”

Original members Peverett and Rod Price died in 2000 and 2005 respectively, but Earl has continued on, adding to Foghat’s musical legacy.

The band released a new studio album, “Under the Influence,” in 2016 and followed in 2017 with “Live at the Belly Up,” and Foghat is enthusiastic about touring 35 years after their self-titled debut record was released.

“The band just wants to make sure that after every show, they are all convinced that they just got rocked, from the second we start the first song to the end of the show,” lead singer Charlie Huhn said.

Savoy Brown was founded in 1965 and continues to perform its unique brand of blues-rock 50 years after introducing itself to the London rock scene. According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “founding member Kim Simmonds has a star on the Rock Walk of Fame and is recognized globally as one of the world’s finest blue-rock players.”

Songs such as “Tell Mama” and “Train to Nowhere” registered high on the Billboard charts, and Top-40 albums like “Hellbound Train” took the band to major-concert headliner status.

Tickets range from $32.50 to $52.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Foghat and Savoy Brown will perform during an evening of music that starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Foghat-Press.jpg Foghat and Savoy Brown will perform during an evening of music that starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo