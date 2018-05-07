‘WWE Smackdown Live’ to return to Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township

The Mohegan Sun Arena announced today that “WWE Smackdown Live” will return to the Wilkes-Barre Township venue, 255 Highland Park Blvd., at 7:45 p.m. July 17.

The evening’s card features a double main event with AJ Styles taking on Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship and Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy facing off against The Miz and Big Cass in tag-team action.

Other superstars on the bill include Samoa Joe, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Shelton Benjamin, Cesaro and Sheamus, and the Usos. The card, as always, is subject to change.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale at noon Friday through the arena box office and online at tickemaster.com.

Superstars scheduled to be on the card when ‘WWE Smackdown Live’ comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena July 17 include AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_62323_LVE-D_SDL_WilkesBarre_PA_1920x1080.jpg Superstars scheduled to be on the card when ‘WWE Smackdown Live’ comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena July 17 include AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. Submitted photo