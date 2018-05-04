Weekender Mix Tape: Vol. 9

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Ye Vs the People (starring T.I. as the People) by Kanye West • Single

Flat Champagne ft. Ray Black by Dan Caplen • Single

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

******

& Run by Sir Sly • Dont You Worry, Honey

Wheres My Love by SYML • In My Body

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

Jungle Love by Morris Day and the Time • Single

Nuclear by Mike Oldfield • Man on the Rocks

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

******

Make Me Feel By Janelle Monae • Dirty Computer

Ralphie by Post Animal • When I Think of You in a Castle

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

1950 by King Princess • Single*

1957 by Milo Greene • Single

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

******

See These Bones by Nada Surf • Lucky

Friends Ft Kill Edward by J Cole • KOD

Submitted by Toni Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

******

Want to contribute to our Mix Tape?

Send your favorite tracks to hlang@timesleader.com

Please include song, artist and album name.