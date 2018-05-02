 Added on May 2, 2018

Theater Listings: May 2 through 8

The Producers, a Mel Brooks musical based on his 1967 film, will be presented May 4 through 6 and 11 through 13 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville.
    THIS WEEK: May 2 through 8

    The Producers, a Mel Brooks musical based on his 1967 film, will be presented by the Music Box Players May 4 through 6 and 11 through 13 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays: bar opens at 6 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m., curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays: bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m., curtain at 3 p.m. Adult dinner and show: $35, children 12 and under: $25. Adult show-only: $18, children, students, members of the military: $14. A special Mother’s Day Gala performance will be held to honor and entertain all mothers: Sunday, May 13. Dinner at 1:30 p.m. A choice of either prime rib of beef or jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat will be offered. The dinner and show: $50 per person.

    Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika, the second half of Tony Kushner’s critically acclaimed epic that shaped much of the 1990s American theater landscape, receiving both Pulitzer and Tony Awards. Performances will run May 4 through 13 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre with showtimes at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available on ticketfly.com by searching “Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.” For additional information, visit ltwb.org.

