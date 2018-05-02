Exhibits: May 2 through 8

This Week: May 2 through 8

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Wyoming Valley Art League Member’s Spring Juried Exhibit, features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in a variety of mediums and styles and is on display through June 7 at the Circle Centre for the Arts, rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. Gallery hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

A Brief Moment of Passion: Recent Paintings and Clay Sculptures, showcasing works by Robert R. Husty, John Pacovsky and Frank Mariano, will be on display through June 2 at Marquis Art & Frame’s second floor gallery in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Selections from the Sordoni Collection of American Illustration & Comic Art, drawn from the private collection of Andrew J. Sordoni, features the work of N.C. Wyeth, Maxfield Parrish, Frank Schoonover, Norman Rockewell and more. Runs through May 20 at the Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. A reception will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. April 7. Free and open to the public. Information: wilkes-edu

Making Faces, portraits by John Kaschit will be on display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. The exhibit is a retrospective of drawings and paintings by caricature artist John Kascht, whose irreverent work turns the leisurely pastime of people-watching into an Xtreme sport. An artist’s reception will be held on March 22 with tours by both John Kascht and Leni Levenson Weiner. Tickets are available by calling 570-346-7186. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

Park Bench Stories, features the artwork of Leni Levenson Wiener, who captures people in various situations, all while sitting on park benches. On display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Her unique fabric collages express the nuances of human interactions, from checking smartphones to meditative contemplation. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

UPCOMING EXHIBITS

Harmony, an art exhibit of acrylic poured artwork by Diane Lillington will be held at The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore from May 3 through 30. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5.