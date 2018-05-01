Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen to perform at F.M. Kirby Center

Northeastern Pennsylvania blues-rock power trio Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen have scheduled the release of their latest album, “Break It Down,” for June 1.

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that the Wilkes-Barre-based band will perform at 8 p.m. June 2 at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square, in celebration of their new record.

Local blues group Teddy Young and The Aces will open the evening of music. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

“Break It Down,” which follows the Gentlemen’s 2016 self-titled release and 2017 “Blues I” EP, features 13 tracks and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all other major online distributors. Physical copies will be available at Wilkes-Barre area record stores Gallery of Sound and Music Go Round.

In celebration of the June 1 release of their latest record, “Break It Down,” Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre on June 2. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Dustin-Douglas-the-Electric-Gentlemen-PRESS.jpg In celebration of the June 1 release of their latest record, “Break It Down,” Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre on June 2. Submitted photo