John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival to visit Mohegan Sun Arena
The Mohegan Sun Arena has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Fogerty will perform at the Wilkes-Barre Township venue, 255 Highland Park Blvd., on Nov. 9.
Fogerty, best known as the singer-songwriter and lead guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival, is the author of such celebrated songs as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son.” His solo career produced chart-topping single “Centerfield,” and he is a Grammy winner as well as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
