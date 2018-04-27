Weekender Mix Tape: Vol. 8
Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?
We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.
Good Morning by Max Frost • Single
Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke by Imagine Dragons & Khalid • Single
Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist
******
Saturday Sun by Vance Joy • Nation of Two
Take it Easy by Surfer Blood • Astro Coast
Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist
******
Reminder by The Weeknd • Starboy
The Man Who Sold the World by Midge Ure • The Gift
Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist
******
The Cut Off by J. Cole • KOD
Marijuanauts Theme by Sleep • The Sciences
Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist
******
Fool by Cavetown • Lemon Boy
Lover is a Day • Cuco *
Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer
******
Crawlersout by Purity Ring • Shrines
Broken by Super Unison • Auto
Submitted by Toni Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter
