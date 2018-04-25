Theater Listings: April 25 through May 1

THIS WEEK: April 25 through May 1

Auntie Mame, the Broadway comedy which led the way to America’s most popular musical, is directed by Ted LoRusso. April 26 through 29 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On April 19, $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, presented by The University of Scranton Players, April and 27 through 29 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Royal Theatre of the Joseph M. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Info, 570-941-4318 or thescrantonplayers.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, students, and University of Scranton faculty and staff. Second weekend is free for first-year students.

Jewels, Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s 60th anniversary production, 7:30 p.m. April 28 at The Theatre at North. Under the artistic direction of Joanne Arduino, excerpts from ballets performed in the company’s history will include Romeo and Juliet, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge, Tales of Beatrix Potter and Dracula. Guest professional alumni will join the Ballet Theatre senior company dancers. Tickets are available beginning April 9 online at tututix.com . For information, call Ballet Theatre at 570-347-2867. www.balletscranton.org

The Little Mermaid, presented by Wyoming Area Drama Club, Thespian Troupe #4795, 7 p.m. April 27 and April 28 and 2 p.m. April 29 at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center, 252 Memorial St., Exeter. Tickets are on sale 6 to 8 p.m. through April 26 in the Secondary Center Lobby and also at the door. $10.

The Producers, a Mel Brooks musical based on his 1967 film, will be presented by the Music Box Players on April 28 and 29, May 4 through 6 and 11 through 13 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays: bar opens at 6 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m., curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays: bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m., curtain at 3 p.m. Adult dinner and show: $35, children 12 and under: $25. Adult show-only: $18, children, students, members of the military: $14. A special Mother’s Day Gala performance will be held to honor and entertain all mothers: Sunday, May 13. Dinner at 1:30 p.m. A choice of either prime rib of beef or jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat will be offered. The dinner and show: $50 per person.