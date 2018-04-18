Theater Listings: April 18 through 24

THIS WEEK: April 18 through 24

Little Shop of Horrors, the dark comedy about a mild-mannered flower shop assistant, Seymour, who encounters a flesh-eating plant named. Performances take place on April 20 through 22 with show times at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. $22 for adults; $15 for children 12 and younger. Reservations can be made with a credit card by calling 570-220-6790 or 570—815-9184. Walk-ins welcome as space provides.

Time Stands Still, the Tony Award-nominated play is the story of Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent, trying to find happiness after returning home physically bruised and emotionally beaten from covering the atrocities within the Iraq War. Presented by the King’s Theatre Department at 7:30 p.m. April 19 through 21 in the George P. Maffei Theatre, in the King’s College Administration Building on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre. $12 general admission; $7 for senior citizens; $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Tickets: 570-208-5825 or boxoff@kings.edu.

American Idiot, tells the tale of three friends who struggle through choices with alcoholism, drug use, unwanted pregnancies — tough life choices for young men and women — accompanied by Green Day’s critically acclaimed rock opera of the same name. Through April 22 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre with show times at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit LTWB.org.

Auntie Mame, the Broadway comedy which led the way to America’s most popular musical, is directed by Ted LoRusso. April 19 through 22, and 26 through 29 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On April 19, $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Corciev, The Grieving Wood, presented by the Joan Harris Dancers, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 22 at the Dallas Performing Arts Center, 2030 Conyngham Ave, Dallas Pa. Corciev is an original ballet from the libretto by Dr. Kenton Harris and directed by Elisabeth and Jennifer Harris. The work’s musical score includes both classical works by Mozart, and Listz with symphonic treatments to songs by Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and as always, children 5 and under are free. For more information, call 287-7977 or 718-0673.

FUTURE

Jewels, Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s 60th anniversary production, 7:30 p.m. April 28 at The Theatre at North. Under the artistic direction of Joanne Arduino, excerpts from ballets performed in the company’s history will include Romeo and Juliet, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge, Tales of Beatrix Potter and Dracula. Guest professional alumni will join the Ballet Theatre senior company dancers. Tickets are available beginning April 9 online at tututix.com . For information, call Ballet Theatre at 570-347-2867. www.balletscranton.org