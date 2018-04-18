Weekender Mix Tape: Vol.7

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

These Days (Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen) by Rudimental • EP

Same Drugs by Chance the Rapper • Coloring Book

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

Rusalka, Rusalka/Wild Rushes by The Decemberists • Ill Be Your Girl

Gloria by The Dear Hunter • Act V: Hymns with the Devil in Confessional

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

Off the Wayy by Michael Jackson • Off the Wall

Mary Jane by Rick James • Come Get it!

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

Fists of Fury by Kamasi Washington • Heaven and Earth

LOGOUT by Saba, feat. Chance the Rapper • CARE FOR ME

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

Sun City Creeps by Woods • City Sun Eater in the River of Light

Slip Away by Perfume Genius • No Shape

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

Canonized by Blacklisted • Heavier than Heaven, Lonelier Than God

The Doldrums (Friendly City) by Ceremony • Rohnert Park

Submitted by Toni Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

Everybody Hates me by The ChainSmokers • Sick Boy…Everybody Hates Me

Dream in a Dream by Ten • Dream in a Dream

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer