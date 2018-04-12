Why Don’t We, Dua Lipa to perform at 98.5KRZ Summer Smash at Kirby Center

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that 98.5KRZ (WKRZ-FM) Summer Smash, presented by Entercom Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, will begin at 7 p.m. June 19 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

The radio station’s annual kickoff-to-summer concert will feature Why Don’t We, Dua Lipa, Jack & Jill and Logan Henderson.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, April 16, through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for 98.5 KRZ VIP Club members and Kirby Center members will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit 985krz.com or connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

98.5KRZ Summer Smash will take place June 19 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Summer-Smash-2.jpg 98.5KRZ Summer Smash will take place June 19 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo