Poetry in Transit seeks submission for annual competition

It was announced recently that the award-winning Poetry In Transit program, which places the work of local poets on Luzerne County Transit Authority vehicles, will sponsor its annual poetry competition for creative artists.

This year’s competition is themed “Unbreakable.”

“When everything around us seems broken, what remains unbreakable? When everything falls apart, what will still stand?” a press release from King’s College prompts potential candidates.

Poems must be six lines or less. Profanity, outright political screeds and religious statements must be avoided. Any language, if accompanied by an English translation, will be accepted. The competition is limited to three submissions per author. Selected poems will be showcased for one year (September through August) on a monthly rotation with the entire 2018 collection.

To submit poetry, email work to Jennifer Yonkoski, assistant technical professor of English at King’s College, at jenniferyonkoski@kings.edu, or by mail to Poetry in Transit, c/o Jennifer Yonkoski, English Department, King’s College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. For information, contact Yonkoski via email or by phone at 570-826-5900, ext. 5487.

Winners will be selected by an advisory board of faculty from five area colleges: King’s College, Misericordia University, Pennsylvania State University (Wilkes-Barre campus), Luzerne County Community College and Wilkes University.

The program is patterned after the Poetry in Motion program on New York’s Transit System and London’s Poems on the Underground.

