Country icon Kenny Rogers cancels tour, Kirby show due to health challenges

It was announced today that country music icon Kenny Rogers has cancelled all 2018 performances based on the advice of his doctors.

According to a press release, “Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges. His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

Rogers’ show scheduled for May 31 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre, consequently, has been cancelled.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers said in the release. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Refunds will be available at point of purchase, the Kirby Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

Kenny Rogers waits for the ceremony to begin presenting him with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Rogers has cancelled his tour through the rest of the year based the advice of his doctors.