Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 4, 2018:

This year you easily could stumble into squabbles that could turn into hostile arguments. Be smart and refuse to comment on others’ different lifestyles. Your ability to mentally eye a situation and come out ahead is a skill that helps you in relationships. If you are single, you will make strong judgments about those around you. Take your time when deciding whom to date. If you are attached, the two of you will grow together if you learn to accept and respect your differences. Share more of your wild ideas with your sweetie. SCORPIO sees right through you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your get-up-and-go amazes many people. Your ability to identify with others soars. Therefore, starting and completing projects happens with ease, and friends seek you out for advice. You would be best served if you simply shared your opinion. Tonight: Relax to favorite music.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Be mindful when speaking with a partner or boss, as he or she might have his or her hands full. If you can, pitch in and help this person. Doing so will create more trust and closeness between you. Remain easygoing, and a solution will appear. Tonight: Take your cue from a friend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your sense of humor emerges when you run into a friend who is unusually mouthy and confident. Just let this person do his or her thing, and eventually he or she will calm down. Reach out to a loved one to get some feedback. Tonight: At a favorite place with favorite people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your anger is close to the surface in the morning. Your perception of a situation seems to be quite different from others’. Recognize how important it is to move in a new direction. You will come to a better understanding of a key person in your life. Tonight: Get errands done first.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Your passion runs high, which allows more give-and-take between you and others. Open up to a more constructive conversation. You might be shocked by some of what you are hearing. Express your compassion later on, when it will be better received. Tonight: Be a live wire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might feel great as the day begins, but by noon, tension builds. As a result, you could decide to head home early; know that you will feel better once you do. Make a point of getting together with someone you want to get to know better. Tonight: Stay close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You might feel as if you need to return all your calls and emails before formalizing any plans. Realize that an associate might be upset with what is going on around you. Lie low and look toward better times. This person will adjust. Tonight: Honor fast-changing plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Be careful, as the green-eyed monster is likely to rear its ugly head. You can do little to change your feelings. Honor a swift change of pace. You’ll be a lot happier if you adjust. Make it OK to spend some money on sprucing up your image. Tonight: Treat a loved one to dinner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You feel better and better as the day goes on. You’ll discover how centered you are when someone inadvertently changes plans. Your ability to communicate what is needed comes through, creating a conversation in which you both learn something new. Tonight: As you like it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH What is happening might be of significance to you, but don’t exaggerate the significance of someone else’s gesture. Your sense of humor comes through, allowing more playfulness and caring to be exchanged between you and a dear friend. Tonight: It’s wish-upon-a-star time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH A meeting will be more important than you realize. What occurs around you might be the source of a problem. Could someone be jealous? Gravitate toward those who really are your friends. You won’t want a discussion to become too intrusive. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You recently have been able to detach from a significant problem. How you relate to another person becomes a topic of conversation. Be smart. Do not threaten or bribe someone into doing what you want, as that type of interaction will backfire. Tonight: Where your friends are.

BORN TODAY

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (1965), singer/songwriter Jill Scott (1972), poet Maya Angelou (1928)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

