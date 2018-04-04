Weekender Mix Tape: Vol. 5

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Change (feat.James Taylor) by Charlie Puth• Voicenotes

I Know You (Feat. Bastille) by Craig David • This is Now (Deluxe Edition)

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

******

Fred Astaire by Jukebox The Ghost • Off to the Races

Saviour by George Ezra (feat. First Aid Kit) • Staying at Tammy’s

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

Swimming Pools (Drank) by Kendrick Lamar • good kid, m.A.A.d city *

Redbone by Childish Gambino • Awaken, My Love!

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

******

My Queen is Ada Eastman by Sons of Kemet • Your Queen is a Reptile *

Call Out My Name by The Weeknd • My Dear Melancholy

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

Overnight by Parcels • Overnight

Trouble by Reuben Stone • Trouble

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

******

Jigsaw Falling Into Place by Radiohead • In Rainbows

The Separation by Ceremony • The L-Shaped Man

Submitted by Toni Pennello – Columnist, Reporter

******

Apocalypse by Cigaretes after Sex • Cigarettes After Sex

Starry Night by Mamamoo • Yellow Flower

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

