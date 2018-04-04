Trio of DelPriore, Karis, Gildea to launch Dive Bar Blues in Kingston

A celebrated local bluesman is teaming up with two of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s accomplished instrumentalists to launch a music series that captures the essence of juke-joint revelry.

Dive Bar Blues will kick off from 9 p.m. to midnight tomorrow at Backo’s Mine, 250 Pringle St., Kingston. The evening will feature the trio of guitarist and vocalist Stingray DelPriore, bassist Brian Gildea and drummer Josh Karis.

DelPriore is known as one of the regions foremost bluesmen in his traditional and original interpretations of the style. Gildea has carried the low end in various local groups, and is currently the bassist for Kingston-rooted rock band SUZE, and Karis is the one of the most sought-after hired guns in Northeastern Pennsylvania, having done tenures in Leroy Justice, Stardog Champion and Cabinet.

The weekly specials menu will reflect the blues bar theme with $1 bottles of Lionshead, $1.75 shots of Kessler whiskey and $2.50 fried bologna sandwiches.

Dive Bar Blues will take place every Thursday going forward. There will be no cover charge, and parking is available behind the business.

Stingray DelPriore, Brian Gildea and Josh Karis will be the house blues trio during Dive Bar Blues every Thursday night in Backo’s Mine in Kingston. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_JKaris-CBB_Print-Ad.jpg Stingray DelPriore, Brian Gildea and Josh Karis will be the house blues trio during Dive Bar Blues every Thursday night in Backo’s Mine in Kingston. Submitted photo