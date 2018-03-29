Downtown Wilkes-Barre venue Karl Hall to open to the public on April 14

Karl Hall, a downtown Wilkes-Barre entertainment venue that established itself at the end of last year with two invite-only evenings of musical performance, will open its doors to the general public at 7 p.m. April 14.

The venue, located at 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, will host nationally -touring act Everything Turned To Color, and the evening will also feature performances by special guests and local artists Rosary Guild and Joe Burke.

According to a press release from Karl Hall, “Everything Turned To Color released its debut album, ‘Life Imagined,’ in 2017. The band is in the midst of a residency at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.”

Music begins at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $10 at the the door. All ages are welcome, and the evening is BYOB. The venue has a capacity of 130 standing patrons for general-admission shows and 85 for seated shows, and patrons will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Named in honor of late local musician and avid concertgoer Kevin Karl, Karl Hall is housed in the basement of the historic art-deco Union Building (the Polish Union insurance building, opened in 1938).

All Karl Hall performances are all-ages events, and more information is available at karlhall.org.

