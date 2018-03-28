Mix Tape Vol. 4

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Happy listening!

Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani) [Extended Version] by Eminem*

Found / Tonight by Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

***

Shoe Boot by Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats • Tearing at the Seams

Favorite Color is Blue by Robert DeLong and K.Flay • Favorite Color is Blue

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

***

Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Cult of Personality by Living Colour

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

***

Espionage by Preoccupations • New Material

On GP by Death Grips • The Powers That B*

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

***

Crane Your Neck by Lady Lamb

22 (OVER SOON) by Bon Iver

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

***

Das Kind by Monade • A Few Steps More

Pain by Jimmy Eat World • Futures

Submitted by Toni Ann Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

***

Heroine by Sunmi • Heroine

Uh Huh by Julia Michaels • Nervous System*

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

*EXPLICIT