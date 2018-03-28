 Added on March 28, 2018

Mix Tape Vol. 4

Print This Page

Recommended

    Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

    We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

    Happy listening!

    Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani) [Extended Version] by Eminem*

    Found / Tonight by Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

    ***

    Shoe Boot by Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats • Tearing at the Seams

    Favorite Color is Blue by Robert DeLong and K.Flay • Favorite Color is Blue

    Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    ***

    Tainted Love by Soft Cell

    Cult of Personality by Living Colour

    Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

    ***

    Espionage by Preoccupations • New Material

    On GP by Death Grips • The Powers That B*

    Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    ***

    Crane Your Neck by Lady Lamb

    22 (OVER SOON) by Bon Iver

    Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

    ***

    Das Kind by Monade • A Few Steps More

    Pain by Jimmy Eat World • Futures

    Submitted by Toni Ann Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

    ***

    Heroine by Sunmi • Heroine

    Uh Huh by Julia Michaels • Nervous System*

    Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

    *EXPLICIT

    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_mixtape-3.jpg

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus