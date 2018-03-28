Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 28, 2018:

This year excitement seems to follow you. You might do more reflection and spend more time alone. This period is full of important information, especially when it comes to your long-term goals. If you are single, you easily could fall madly in love with someone who is emotionally unavailable. It is important to take your time getting to know potential suitors in order to avoid this type of problem. If you are attached, you often surprise your sweetie with your unpredictability. Spending time together cements the bond between you. VIRGO teaches you how to be of service to others.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A dreamy quality surrounds you in the morning. You might find it difficult to get going and start your day. You could decide to head in a different direction, which will stun your comrades. You pull the wild card, and anything could happen. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are a wild thing, no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Your reaction at the moment might be to stay quiet, but very soon you are likely to put your thoughts and feelings on the table. Be prepared for a strong response. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Stay on top of a change, and don’t sell yourself short. The unexpected occurs and allows greater flexibility. You could find a partner to be rather explosive. How you handle a change will determine the outcome. Think before expressing your feelings. Tonight: Embrace the moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Speak your mind, and follow through on what is happening. Your ability to see past the obvious marks your feelings, yet you still might have trouble taking a leap of faith. Give yourself time. Don’t react to a friend’s unpredictability just yet. Tonight: Visit with a close loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You might be shaking something loose from your subconscious. What appears as a fantasy could actually be an unaddressed long-term goal. You’ll be surprised by an insight you gain. Seek out answers, and perhaps do some writing. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You’ll want to slow down a bit in order to get a better sense of what seems to be happening. Recognize where you could be vested in a certain outcome, and let go of that expectation through detachment; otherwise, you won’t be able to see the big picture. Tonight: Out late.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You seem to be viewing a situation from a skewed perspective. Know that your interpretation is likely biased. You see enormous potential surrounding work or a hobby. Diagnosing the cause of a problem will be difficult at present. Tonight: Keep it a secret.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Tap into your ingenuity when dealing with a long-term goal. Friends might want to be involved. A meeting or get-together will be very important. Reach out to someone who might be in the background, but who clearly has feelings for you. Tonight: Take a midweek break.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You have the ability to prevent yourself from being stopped by someone’s dillydallying. An issue surrounds your domestic life. Be aware of an associate who might have more clout than you. A confusing situation could be setting up. Tonight: Don’t hesitate to go for what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Your energy plays a significant role in your next few days. You have the ability to distance yourself from a situation and look at the big picture. You might be surprised by what someone has to say. Listen to what is being shared. Tonight: Honor a fast change that energizes you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Note a tendency to be more explosive than usual and to say things that would make most people feel uncomfortable. Your ability to detach seems to vanish at times. Deal with a loved one on an individual level; he or she has more say than you might realize. Tonight: Off to the gym.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Others will make the first move. You don’t need to worry about their decisions; just listen to what is being shared. An unpredictable element could affect your wallet when you least expect it. A friend or associate might be particularly touchy. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

BORN TODAY

Singer/songwriter Lady Gaga (1986), singer/songwriter Reba McEntire (1955), actress Julia Stiles (1981)

Aries https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_zodiac-1647163_1920-1.jpg Aries Pixabay file image

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.