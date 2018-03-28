Theater Listings: March 28 through April 3

THIS WEEK: March 28 through April 3

FUTURE

Time Stands Still, the Tony Award-nominated play is the story of Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent, trying to find happiness after returning home physically bruised and emotionally beaten from covering the atrocities within the Iraq War. Presented by the King’s Theatre Department at 7:30 p.m. April 12 through 14 and 19 through 21 in the George P. Maffei Theatre, in the King’s College Administration Building on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre. $12 general admission; $7 for senior citizens; $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Tickets: 570-208-5825 or boxoff@kings.edu.

A Chorus Line, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical will be presented by Wilkes University Theatre at 8 p.m. April 12, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. A Chorus Line follows these stories of Broadway gypsies as they bare their souls and put their lives “on the line.” The musical focuses not just on the glamour of Broadway but on the heartbreak of being on stage. $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors and free for all Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID. Box office: 570-408-4540

Auntie Mame, the Broadway comedy which led the way to America’s most popular musical, is directed by Ted LoRusso. April 19 through 22, and 26 through 29 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On April 19, $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.