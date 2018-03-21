 Added on March 21, 2018

Mix Tape: Vol. 3

    Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

    We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

    Happy listening!

    Powerglide (Feat. Juicy J) by Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi*

    One Foot in Front of the Other by Radner & Lee

    Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

    ***

    Water by Ra Ra Riot • Need Your Light

    Square Hammer by Ghost B.C. • Ceremony and Devotion

    Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    ***

    Easy Lover by Phil Collins and Philip Bailey

    You Dropped a Bomb on Me by The Gap Band

    Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

    ***

    Beach Life-in-Death by Car Seat Headrest • Twin Fantasy

    Baby I’m Bleeding by Jpegmafia

    Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    ***

    Angelina by Pinegrove • Everything So Far

    The Sunshine by Manchester Orchestra • A Black Mile to the Surface

    Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

    ***

    Do It by Trapped Under Ice • Heatwave

    Somebody Else by Angel Du$t • Rock the (expletive) On Forever

    Submitted by Toni Ann Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

    ***

    Feelings by Hayley Kiyoko • Expectations

    You and I by PVRIS • White Noise

    Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

    *EXPLICIT

