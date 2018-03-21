Theater Listings: March 21 through 27

THIS WEEK: March 21 through 27

Jekyll and Hyde, presented by Phoenix Theatrics, through March 25 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, 409 Main St., Duryea. Tickets $12. Reservations recommended. Call 570-457-3589. This is the first show in Phoenix Theatrics’ newly renovated theater, thanks to Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

The Sunset Limited, presented by Gaslight Theatre Co. Two men with polar opposite views debate God, love, salvation, forgiveness and the state of the world. The two men, known as Black and White, are strangers forced into each other’s lives when Black thwarts White’s suicide attempt. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25, Gaslight Theatre, East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets available online at ticketfly.com or at the door. Tickets are not available by phone.

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by the Misericordia Players, will take the stage at 8 p.m. March 22 through 24 and 2 p.m. March 25 in Lemmond Theater at Walsh Hall on the Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. The comedy, written in 1939 by American playwright Joseph Kesselring, revolves around drama critic Mortimer Brewster who learns on his wedding day that members of his family are homicidal maniacs and that insanity runs in his family. $5 for general admission, $3 for senior citizens, Misericordia students and alumni. Available at misericordia.edu/arsenic or at the door.