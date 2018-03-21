Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 21, 2018:

This year you often struggle between going along with what a partner wants and pursuing your own desires. You intuitively know which way to head. Trust your instincts. If you are single, you will see many possibilities to create a viable relationship. Follow your heart; you will know who is best for you. If you are attached, the two of you open up to fast changes and much more excitement. Take risks only if you can afford a loss. TAURUS is very stubborn.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might have to handle a hassle in the morning. To keep yourself out of the muck, detach quickly. You do not need to get involved in anyone’s drama. You will have an offer drop on you, perhaps two at once, and will need to act fast. Tonight: Share exciting news with a pal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might be more levelheaded than your comrades. Someone you interact with daily knows how to create uproar in your life. This person could be unusually demanding at the moment. Lie low, say little and don’t rock the boat. Tonight: Stop in at a jam session.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You might feel off, so make it OK to honor these feelings. Refuse to get pulled in two different directions. You know what you want, but wait for the right time. Clear out a project and complete as much as you can. You need a sense of completion. Tonight: Get some extra sleep.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your emotions might be running high. You feel pressured by at least one person. Know that the words you say will be impossible to take back. Be careful, as your mood could turn around by evening. Tonight: Look at all the offers being made by different people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You could feel pushed to the max. Understand what is expected of you by an associate. If you feel as though you cannot meet this person’s demands, be honest and say so. Though you could be the recipient of some crazy uproar, know that this too shall pass. Tonight: Be versatile.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Relating to others becomes much easier today. Know what you want and need. Open up to new possibilities. Focus on your priorities, and anchor in. Take a friend or loved one up on his or her offer to head to a favorite restaurant. Tonight: Try a movie, where no one has to talk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You feel as if you are caught between a rock and a hard spot in the morning. You’ll want to avoid getting pulled into a power play, but you might feel as if you don’t have a choice. By the afternoon, the other party involved is likely to back off. Tonight: So many choices!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH The back and forth between you and another party could be overwhelming. Recognize that the situation stems from compassion on both sides. Because you both come from such different viewpoints, agreement might be difficult. Tonight: Say “yes” to a good idea.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Find out what is most important to follow through on, whether it is a procedure at home or a process at work. For some of you, this involves a personal matter. Regardless of what you decide to do, expect to receive a strong reaction. Tonight: Go for an early night, and catch some zzz’s.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You can work through a problem quickly, as long as you decide it is important. Think of the long term before launching into action or issuing an ultimatum. The explosion of energy and conversation might be a bit exhausting! Tonight: Head to a favorite spot with a favorite person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You can work through a problem involving your professional life or the community. Allow more exchanges between you and the other party, but remember not to be so judgmental. Focus on the task at hand, and don’t let yourself be distracted. Tonight: Out late.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You might not be able to deal with a contentious person who wants things to go his or her way. The less you talk, the more you hear. Open up to a positive opportunity that will encourage you to take a risk. A meeting will be instrumental in making a decision. Tonight: With the gang.

BORN TODAY

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell (1962), architect Albert Kahn (1869), actor Matthew Broderick (1962)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

