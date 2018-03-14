Weekender Mix Tape Vol. 2

Growing up in the early 2000s, a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes, it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs, we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Happy listening!

The Way Life Goes (feat. Nicki Minaj and Oh Wonder) by Lil Uzi • The Way Life Goes*

Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking and Jidenna) by Major Lazer and DJ Maphorisa • Know Better EP

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

***

DNA. by Kendrick Lamar • DAMN.*

Mandala by The Dear Hunter • The Color Spectrum: The Complete Collection

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

***

Caribbean Queen by Billy Ocean • Here You Are: The Music of My Life

Party All The Time by Eddie Murphy • How Could It Be

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

***

Last Girl by Soccer Mommy • Clean

I Never Dream by A.A.L (Against All Logic) • 2012-2017

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

***

Wait by NoMBe • Wait

Love Is Alive by Louid The Child, Elohim • Love Is Alive

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

***

Dreams Tonite by Alvvays • Antisocialites

No One Really Wins by Copeland • In Motion

Submitted by Toni Ann Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

***

Higher (feat. Maty Noyes) by Lemaitre • Chapter One

Limelight (feat. ROZES) by Just A Gent • Limelight, Single

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

*EXPLICIT