Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 14, 2018:

This year you meet many different people and expand your circle of associates and friends. You enjoy hearing from others, and could find yourself so busy that you might need to cut back your commitments. You will also benefit from time alone. If you are single, you will have several opportunities to change your status, should you so choose. Balancing your romantic life with your work life will take some skill. If you are attached, the two of you most prefer to be with each other. What is key to your bond is scheduling trips together. AQUARIUS understands you well.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Opportunity walks hand in hand with the unexpected. Excitement lingers in the air. Observe a tendency to go to extremes, but know that everything will turn out fine. Understand that nearly anything is possible. Keep your eye on the big picture. Tonight: Get some R and R.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might benefit from some fast changes that stem from someone of significance in your life. Your ability to ask for more time or attention is enhanced by others’ goodwill and caring attitudes. Ask questions, and you will get an authentic response. Tonight: Out and about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Eye the long term before saying “yes” to an offer. You might wonder what would be best to do before coming to a decision. Your sense of humor mixed with your high energy defines your day. The unexpected adds its touch as well. Remain positive. Tonight: As you like it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might discover that some swift changes occur with your mood fluctuations. Open up to the creative process. Solutions appear that cause different perspectives to emerge. A positive attitude takes you through many different twists and turns. Tonight: Time for fun and games!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Defer to someone else, and you will greet positive results with an unexpected twist. You might enjoy the changeability of your plans, interactions and results. News from a distance could help you move past any barriers you encounter. Tonight: Let a loved one make the plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Speak your mind, and others will listen. You seem to be unusually lucky at the moment. You receive unique information when someone gives you feedback. Be positive and try to internalize what is being said. You could be delighted by the results. Tonight: Head for the hills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You will want to understand what is going on with a loved one. This person could shock you with his or her actions or words. Know that your finances might need a second look. Ask an expert for feedback, as you might need to revise your budget. Tonight: Let out your friskiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your strength and knowledge are enhanced by the natural ups and downs of the moment. Consider yourself lucky. You will see how everything falls into place. Understand the creativity that lies within you. Tonight: Make sure your work is completed before you launch into action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Be more in touch with your playful and creative traits at the present moment. You suddenly could feel as if you have lost your footing, but know that it will last only a brief while. You must act quickly to avoid interference. Do a better job of listening. Tonight: Return calls.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Be aware of what is happening behind the scenes, and you will be able to get the results you want. A get-together with friends makes you smile. Their opinions confirm a decision of yours. Be more direct in how you express yourself. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You flow naturally through the ups and downs of the day. You could be dismayed by what emerges, at least until you grasp the implications. Once you digest what is going on, you can use this information to better your life. The unexpected energizes you. Tonight: Do your thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Make what you desire a reality. At the present moment, sit back and do some research. Some of you might want to finalize your specific goals and share them with others. Be willing to discuss different routes to achieve your desires. Tonight: Mull over information first.

BORN TODAY

Actor Michael Caine (1933), actress Susan Hayward (1917), scientist Albert Einstein (1879)

Pisces

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

