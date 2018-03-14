Exhibits: March 14 through 20
This Week: March 14 through 20
ONGOING EXHIBITS
37th annual Rossetti Art Exhibit, is on display through April 18 at the Schulman Gallery on the Luzerne County Community College Campus, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. The juried exhibit will feature artwork in pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, miniature drawings and paintings, 3-D and applied design by seventh- through 12th-grade students from the Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock and Northwest school districts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special hours will be held March 10 and 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Eclectic Muses, Michelle Geiserwill display her experimental and traditional nature and landscape photographs through March 23 at the Widmann Gallery in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, between North Franklin and North Main streets on the King’s College campus in Wilkes-Barre. Free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact Gallery Coordinator Michelle Leonard at 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.
Kevin Yozviak will exhibit a series of his artwork through March 23 at Something Special Bakery, 23 W. Walnut St., Kingston. The exhibit showcases a variety of flower portraits that range from realistic to abstract and surreal, and also includes a number of paintings outside the flower series. Bakery hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Doris Cresko: The Elements, A Journey, explores the artist’s spiritual and personal relationship with nature. Exhibit runs through March 30 at the Circle Centre For the Arts/Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 rear S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Cresko will lead a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Circle Centre. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection, features water colors and oil paintings by some of the most important Canadian artists of the last 50 years gathered by Dallas residents Carmen and Sarah Latona. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Exhibit runs through March. 31. For more information, visit misericordia.edu/art.
