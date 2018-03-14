Exhibits: March 14 through 20

This Week: March 14 through 20

ONGOING EXHIBITS

37th annual Rossetti Art Exhibit, is on display through April 18 at the Schulman Gallery on the Luzerne County Community College Campus, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. The juried exhibit will feature artwork in pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, miniature drawings and paintings, 3-D and applied design by seventh- through 12th-grade students from the Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock and Northwest school districts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special hours will be held March 10 and 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Eclectic Muses, Michelle Geiserwill display her experimental and traditional nature and landscape photographs through March 23 at the Widmann Gallery in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, between North Franklin and North Main streets on the King’s College campus in Wilkes-Barre. Free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact Gallery Coordinator Michelle Leonard at 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Kevin Yozviak will exhibit a series of his artwork through March 23 at Something Special Bakery, 23 W. Walnut St., Kingston. The exhibit showcases a variety of flower portraits that range from realistic to abstract and surreal, and also includes a number of paintings outside the flower series. Bakery hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Doris Cresko: The Elements, A Journey, explores the artist’s spiritual and personal relationship with nature. Exhibit runs through March 30 at the Circle Centre For the Arts/Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 rear S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Cresko will lead a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Circle Centre. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Making Faces, portraits by John Kaschit will be on display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. The exhibit is a retrospective of drawings and paintings by caricature artist John Kascht, whose irreverent work turns the leisurely pastime of people-watching into an Xtreme sport. An artist’s reception will be held on March 22 with tours by both John Kascht and Leni Levenson Weiner. Tickets are available by calling 570-346-7186. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

Park Bench Stories, features the artwork of Leni Levenson Wiener, who captures people in various situations, all while sitting on park benches. On display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Her unique fabric collages express the nuances of human interactions, from checking smartphones to meditative contemplation. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection, features water colors and oil paintings by some of the most important Canadian artists of the last 50 years gathered by Dallas residents Carmen and Sarah Latona. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Exhibit runs through March. 31. For more information, visit misericordia.edu/art.