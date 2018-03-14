Former Loved Ones singer Dave Hause to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Philadelphia native and singer-songwriter Dave Hause will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 17 in the Chandelier Lobby of the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Hause, the former lead singer of The Loved Ones, released his third solo album, “Bury Me in Philly” in February 2017.

According to a press release from the venue, Hause is “affectionately known as ‘The Songwriter’s Songwriter’ by those ‘in the know,’” and “continues his never-ending onslaught of ‘spit shine’ working-class tales that run the relatable gamut of disappointment and heartbreak (but still ultimately shows us that good guys really do win in the end).”

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members is currently underway.

Dave Hause released his third solo album, ‘Bury Me in Philly’ in February 2017. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Dave-Hause-Press.jpg Dave Hause released his third solo album, ‘Bury Me in Philly’ in February 2017. Submitted photo