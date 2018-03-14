 Added on March 14, 2018  

Times Leader staff report

Former Loved Ones singer Dave Hause to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

Dave Hause released his third solo album, ‘Bury Me in Philly’ in February 2017.
Submitted photo

    The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Philadelphia native and singer-songwriter Dave Hause will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 17 in the Chandelier Lobby of the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

    Hause, the former lead singer of The Loved Ones, released his third solo album, “Bury Me in Philly” in February 2017.

    According to a press release from the venue, Hause is “affectionately known as ‘The Songwriter’s Songwriter’ by those ‘in the know,’” and “continues his never-ending onslaught of ‘spit shine’ working-class tales that run the relatable gamut of disappointment and heartbreak (but still ultimately shows us that good guys really do win in the end).”

    Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

    A pre-sale for Kirby members is currently underway.

