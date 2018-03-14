Steamtown String Fling to take place March 23 at Scranton Cultural Center

The Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, has announced that the third program in its regional musician showcases, the Steamtown String Fling, will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 23.

Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers will headline the evening of music which will also feature locally-rooted songwriters Mike MiZ, Brother Roy and Chris Kearney as well as acoustic acts The Spain Brothers, and Mickey and Liam.

The evening of regional bluegrass, folk and Americana performances follows the Cultural Center’s popular Jump, Jive an’ Jazz and Winter Blues Guitarmageddon events, which took place in September and February respectively.

Steamtown String Fling will end in grand fashion with an all star jam to cap off the individual performances.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event will feature a cash bar and light fare for purchase. Tickets cost $20 and are available now through the Scranton Cultural Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 570-344-1111.

