New York Bee Gees coming to F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — FriendlyHart Productions will present The New York Bee Gees, a tribute to the music of the 70’s, at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50, plus fees.

Hop in a time machine and relive your favorite 70’s hits. From “Stayin’ Alive” to “Night Fever” and everything in between, tribute group The New York Bee Gees takes the stage with songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog. With powerful vocals, a rockin’ stage presence, and all the chart-toppers you remember, the group has sold out concerts nationwide.