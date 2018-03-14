10 Things You Don’t Know About: Hazleton rapper Nate Williams

Nate Williams, 28, is a Hazleton rapper and beat-maker. He’s one half of the hip-hop group Die-Polar, produces beats for other local rappers and also releases solo music. His most recent single, “Body in the Trunk 2.0,” is a blistering, hyper-lyrical song recalling 1990s rap.

Williams was born in Staten Island and raised in Lake Ariel. He’s a father of four.

1. In February 2017, I became the first African-American member of Carbon Lodge No. 242 of Free & Accepted Masons in Jim Thorpe.

2. I’m the eldest of seven children. Our ages range from 28 to 11.

3. I was once a member of a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mt. Cobb.

4. I’ve only been rapping for six years.

5. Die-Polar, my rap group with my good friend and DJ, Michael “Blade” Schiavone was created after we had a rap battle in 2014. I lost, and yes, I’m still a little salty.

6. I know little to nothing about sports but still attend sporting events because who doesn’t like yelling profanities and drinking beer, right?

7. I cannot use a notebook to write lyrics unless it’s college ruled.

8. Battle rap is a guilty pleasure of mine. I find myself using certain rappers’ slogans in my daily life much to the surprise of those around me.

9. In 2015, I did over 25 guest feature verses both locally and internationally.

10. I rarely, if ever, listen to my own music because I feel my voice has a strange raspiness to it that makes my delivery sound sloppy.

