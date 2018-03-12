Highway 81 Revisited to celebrate seventh anniversary at Karl Hall in WB

Highway 81 Revisited, a music blog founded in 2011 by Northeastern Pennsylvania native Michael Lello, has announced it will celebrate its seventh anniversary on May 12 with an evening of music that begins at 8 p.m. at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The anniversary party will feature live musical performances by Delaware Water Gap artist Lewis & Clarke and Philadelphia’s Rosu Lup as well as now-Brooklyn-based Scranton native Brother Roy and current Scranton resident Chris Kearney.

Highway 81 Revisited has been based in New York since 2014, when Lello, now a copy editor for the New York Post, moved to the city as his journalism career progressed. The blog has showcased work by local, regional and national acts ranging from MiZ, Spinto Band and King Radio to Alice Cooper, Yoko Ono and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

In addition to Lello’s work, the publication features the writing of Bloomsburg-based journalist Michael Lester and photographers Sam Watson, Alex Seeley, Pati Bobeck and Angelo Santoro.

Tickets cost $10 at the door. The show is all ages, and the evening is BYOB. For more information, visit karlhall.org.

