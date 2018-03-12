 Added on March 12, 2018  

Times Leader staff report

British rock guitarist Peter Frampton to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

Peter Frampton is responsible for one of the best-selling live albums of all time in ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’
    The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that British guitarist Peter Frampton will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

    Frampton, whose early-career moves include a turn as lead singer and guitarist for the Herd and a co-founding role in super group Humble Pie, is responsible for one of the top-selling live records of all time in his solo effort “Frampton Comes Alive!”

    His latest album features stripped-down versions of the Grammy-winner’s hits including “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Lines On My Face,” “Do You Feel Like I Do” and “Show Me The Way.”

    A new song on the album, “All Down to Me,” was co-written by Gordon Kennedy and is the only track on the record that features a guest musician.

    Tickets range from $50.50 to $76 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

    A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

