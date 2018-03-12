British rock guitarist Peter Frampton to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that British guitarist Peter Frampton will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Frampton, whose early-career moves include a turn as lead singer and guitarist for the Herd and a co-founding role in super group Humble Pie, is responsible for one of the top-selling live records of all time in his solo effort “Frampton Comes Alive!”

His latest album features stripped-down versions of the Grammy-winner’s hits including “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Lines On My Face,” “Do You Feel Like I Do” and “Show Me The Way.”

A new song on the album, “All Down to Me,” was co-written by Gordon Kennedy and is the only track on the record that features a guest musician.

Tickets range from $50.50 to $76 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

