‘Music On The Menu Live’ to relaunch at Mohegan Sun Pocono on April 3

Accomplished Northeastern Pennsylvania music journalist and 105 The River radio personality Alan K. Stout has announced that “Music On The Menu Live” will return from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 3 to Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.

The original music series was launched three years ago as a live performance branch of Stout’s weekly radio show, “Music On The Menu,” which showcases local talent and airs from 9 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“Music On The Menu Live,” which will take place on the first Tuesday of every month going forward, has been on hiatus since December while the new 105 The River studio at Mohegan Sun Pocono was under construction.

“We put the series on ice for a few months, throughout the winter,” Stout said in a press release. “We’ve still been on the air every Sunday night, with our regular show, as we’ve been able to broadcast from our Scranton studio. But in order to do the monthly live broadcast from the casino, with live music, we also needed to have our own studio at the casino. Now that the new studio is almost ready to go, we’re excited announcing the return of ‘Music On The Menu Live.’”

Among the artists who’ve been featured in the past are Gentleman East, Ed Randazzo, Aaron Fink, The Dishonest Fiddlers, Eddie Appnel, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman, Black Tie Stereo, Teddy Young, No Vacancy, Charles Havira, Suze, Patrick McGlynn, Graces Downfall, Shannon Marsyada, Iron Cowboy, Dan-ielle, Three Imaginary Boys, Skip Monday and the late George Wesley.

The April 13 relaunch will feature songwriter and guitarist Mike MiZ.

“Mike’s been with us a few times in the past, and as soon as we heard his new album, back in January, we asked him if he’d like to help us relaunch the series,” Stout said. “It’s really a wonderful album, and the songs should really translate very well to live radio.”

There is no cover for “Music On The Menu.” The show is broadcast live on 100.7 FM and 104.9 FM, webcast live on 105theriver.net, and featured on the RadioBOLD phone app. Portions of the shows are also taped for the “Music On The Menu” television show, which airs each month on SSPTV.