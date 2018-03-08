The Peach Music Festival announces ‘phase II’ lineup for Scranton gathering

The Peach Music Festival, scheduled for July 19 through 22 at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, has announced its “phase II” lineup.

New Orleans rock band The Revivalists and reggae/rock/spoken-word fusion outfit Michael Franti & Spearhead have been added to the bill. Former Allman Brothers Band and current Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge will lead Oteil & Friends — which features Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik, Jay Lane, Weedie Braimah, Alfreda Gerald and Scott Metzger — and jam institution moe., already scheduled for two sets, will join Little Feat for one of those sets in a performance of Little Feat’s “Waiting for Columbus.”

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe; ZZ Ward; Third World; The Suffers; Band of Changes featuring Harford, Metzger, Dreiwitz & Russo; Kitchen Dwellers; Hayler Jane & The Primates; and Thorp Jenson are also recent additions.

This year’s artists at large will be the Turkuaz Horns, returning for the second year in a row to fulfill that role, and prodigy Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer.

The newly announced performances complement the already impressive bill that includes Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Gov’t Mule, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dickey Betts & His Band, Umphrey’s McGee, Wake Up With Warren Haynes, Twiddle, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Blackberry Smoke and more.

Tickets are available now at thepeachmusicfestival.com.

