Theater Listings: March 7 through 13

THIS WEEK: March 7 through 13

A Streetcar Named Desire, presented by B&R Productions, March 8 through 10 and 15 through 17 at The Other Side at Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. with curtain promptly at 8. Tickets are $15 cash at the door. This Tennessee Williams play is for mature audiences only.

Dear World, a modern-day clash of good and evil in which a deranged countess and her associate’s scheme to stop businessmen from drilling for oil under the streets of their Paris neighborhood, originally starring Angela Lansbury. Presented by Wyoming Valley West High School students in the school’s auditorium, Wadham Street, Plymouth, 7 p.m. March 8, 9 and 10. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for students. The March 8 performance is free to senior citizens.

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. A snowstorm traps a group of strangers with an unknown killer in the world’s longest running mystery play. Presented by Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. March 8 to March 18 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students; on March 8, tickets are $8 general and seniors, $6 students. For reservations call 570-342-9707.

Jesus Christ Superstar, will be staged March 9, 10 and 11, and 16, 17 and 18 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Bar opens at 6 p.m.; buffet begins at 6:30 p.m.; curtain at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Bar opens at 1 p.m.; buffet at 1:30 p.m.; curtain at 3 p.m. Sundays. $35 for adult dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and under; $18 for adult show only; $14 for students, children and military personnel. For information and reservations, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

FUTURE

Jekyll and Hyde, presented by Phoenix Theatrics, March 16 to 25 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, 409 Main St., Duryea. Tickets $12. Reservations recommended. Call 570-457-3589. This is the first show in Phoenix Theatrics’ newly renovated theater, thanks to Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

The Sunset Limited, presented by Gaslight Theatre Co. Two men with polar opposite views debate God, love, salvation, forgiveness and the state of the world. The two men, known as Black and White, are strangers forced into each other’s lives when Black thwarts White’s suicide attempt. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 7:30 p.m. March 16, 17, 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 18 and 25, Gaslight Theatre, East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets available online at ticketfly.com or at the door. Tickets are not available by phone.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Producers, The Music Box Players will hold auditions for the Mel Brooks musical at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville, PA 18704. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on March 19. Those who audition on March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates are April 28 through May 13. Info, 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.