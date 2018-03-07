The Prenuptial Project: Hitting my stride, at least for this week

I feel like I’m constantly writing about how fast time is flying with planning this wedding.

And I’m sorry, but we’re going down this road again.

As I was addressing invites over the weekend, I looked at my mom during a discussion about how everything is going to get done and said “I’ve got like five months left,” like that was all the time in the world.

She and my sister looked at me like I had five heads.

Then the panic started to set in.

For those keeping track, we have 79 days to go.

Maybe I should be more stressed, or maybe I should have more things done. But my mentality at this point in time is “everything is going to get done.”

It has to get done. And the more I stress about something, the more time I will spend panicking and the less time I’ll use toward actually accomplishing anything. It’s a very new sense of relief on my end, and I wish I had this type of clarity when I was in college stressing over papers.

Mikey and I are making our way through this process, and doing everything we can with our schedules. He’s in the middle of tax season, which is a stressful time for anyone in the accounting field.

But we’re making it work. And we’re not worried about it.

This past weekend, we met with the bakery to pick out cake flavors and design. We went in totally blind. Honestly, I hadn’t even thought about what kind of cake I wanted or what I thought it should look like. I’m a fan of simplistic design, and I don’t like anything too flashy or gaudy.

Mikey hadn’t thought about it either, and honestly I think that worked in our favor. We got to taste delicious cake, look through pictures and pick out a super simple and elegant design. All in all, we were there for less than an hour.

We have our cake picked out, bouquets almost done, and invitations almost completely addressed; we’re on cloud nine in terms of the wedding. It’s everything else going on in our lives that’s stressful.

I don’t want to sit here and say that I’ve reached wedding-planning nirvana, or I’m some Zen master. I spent a good few hours crying over this wedding over the weekend.

I just mean there is this overarching calmness I feel right now, and that feeling might be gone next week, but I’m going to roll with the punches.

I’m sure next time I will be sitting at the computer crying because my dress hasn’t come in yet, but we will both cross that bridge when we get to it.

Brigid Edmunds and her fiance Mikey Lawrence will exchange vows on May 25. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_EngagementCMYK.jpg Brigid Edmunds and her fiance Mikey Lawrence will exchange vows on May 25. Photo courtesy of Autumn Granza

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6113 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.

