Weekender Mixtape introduction

Growing up in the early 2000s a mix tape was a gift for a friend or a proclamation of love to a crush. It was a fine-tuned masterpiece, whether it was appreciated or not. We put a lot of effort into mix tapes, creating the ultimate track list and mustering the courage to give it to someone we cared about. Whatever you did with your mixes it’s safe to say they’re a thing of the past, but vinyl made a comeback, right?

We wanted to share a little nostalgia with you. While we can’t make physical mix tapes or CDs we can share what we’re listening to every week. Weekender’s Mix Tape will bring you a weekly playlist of songs picked by our team that you can listen to on Spotify or YouTube.

Happy listening!

1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid) by Logic • Everybody *

To the World by Kanye West, R. Kelly, Teyana Taylor • Kanye West Presents Good Music Cruel Summer *

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

Lemon by N.E.R.D feat. Rihanna • NO ONE EVER REALLY DIES *

Severed by The Decemberists • Severed (Single)

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

X (feat. 2 Chainz, Saudi) by ScHoolboy Q • Black Panther Soundtrack *

Pray For Me by The Weeknd • Black Panther Soundtrack *

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

Carpoolin by SOB x RBE • GANGIN *

Generator by Turnstile • Time & Space *

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

Memory Street by Margaret Glaspy • Emotions and Math

Aldrig Mer (feat. TENDER) by kasbo • Kasbo (Single)

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

Shadows by Yo La Tengo • I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One

GOLD by Brockhampton• Saturation *

Submitted by Toni Ann Pennello – Columnist, Weekender Reporter

Blood in the Cut by K. Flay • Every Where is Some Where*

Homemade Dynamite (remix) by Lorde feat. Khalid, Post Malone and SZA *

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

*EXPLICIT