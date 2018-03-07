Ask Phil: Got a question? I’ve got your answer

As if I’m not busy enough already …

For those unfamiliar, my name is DJ. My friends call me Phil. Just go with it.

I’m the Rail Riders beat reporter, sports paginator; I’ve written about curling, roller derby and coyote hunting as well as covered high school and college sports.

I’m a regular jack-of-all-trades in the newspaper business.

So I thought “Why not add something else to my repertoire?”

In fact, I thought I’d be the perfect guy to give out advice. It makes perfect sense.

I’m sure most of you are wondering if I, someone not orginally from this area, am qualified to write an advice column for residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The simple answer is no, I’m not.

But life’s not that simple, is it?

You see, I’m writing this column for the everyman — or woman — from the everyman.

What topics are on the table, you ask?

Definitely dating advice. For sure.

While I am single, I am not afraid to put it out there that I am a “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” self-named aficionado. I’ve gone down wormholes on YouTube watching recaps and that is completely okay. Right?

Also, I fully believe I would have been a better bachelor than Nick Viall and Arie Luyendek Jr.

Don’t know which movie to pick for date night?

Easy. Ask anyone in the Times Leader newsroom. I like just about anything — including “Justice League” — and should be able to influence you into my line of thinking, too.

Looking for some new music to build a playlist for your drive to work or something to help you get through your workout at the gym?

While I can’t write album reviews to the perfection of Mr. Patrick Kernan, I have seen everything from Genesis and The Eagles to Chance The Rapper and Kanye West in concert. Let’s just say that I have a wide range in musical taste, and I feel pretty confident I can show you some new bands or musical acts.

Ever heard of Francis and the Lights? You should.

Need a new car?

I’ve hit a variety of moving and non-moving objects, so I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on which models are and are not collision-proof.

Looking for a new place to eat?

Chipotle. Always pick Chipotle.

They have queso now. What does Moe’s have over Chipotle now? And don’t give me that “but Moe’s chips are free” line because I see right through it.

Don’t see your question or scenario listed above?

Don’t worry! Send it in anyway.

Don’t think I can answer it? Challenge accepted!

Send all Ask Phil inquires to weekender@theweekender.com with the subject line “Ask Phil.”

Got a question? I’ve got your answer

By DJ Eberle djeberle@timesleader.com

Reach Phil at 570-829-7242 or on Twitter @wkdr. ‏

