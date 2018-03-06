Ticket bundles offered for Breaking Benjamin, Slayer, Godsmack in Scranton
Event promoter Live Nation has announced the return of its Ticket To Rock program, which features ticket bundles to some of the most popular rock tours of the summer, and will apply to the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton for the first time.
The three tours featured on the ticket are Slayer on July 31, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin on Aug. 17, and Godsmack and Shinedown on Aug. 31.
According to a press release from Live Nation, “Ticket to Rock offers fans a low-cost way to see many of their favorite rock artists live in their area all summer long.”
Bundles start at $59 and are on sale now at livenation.com.
The Scranton ticket includes lawn-seating bundles for the three shows at $59 and reserved-seating bundles for the three tours at $79. Ticket bundles will be available in limited quantities while supplies last.
