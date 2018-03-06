Ticket bundles offered for Breaking Benjamin, Slayer, Godsmack in Scranton

Event promoter Live Nation has announced the return of its Ticket To Rock program, which features ticket bundles to some of the most popular rock tours of the summer, and will apply to the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton for the first time.

The three tours featured on the ticket are Slayer on July 31, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin on Aug. 17, and Godsmack and Shinedown on Aug. 31.

According to a press release from Live Nation, “Ticket to Rock offers fans a low-cost way to see many of their favorite rock artists live in their area all summer long.”

Bundles start at $59 and are on sale now at livenation.com.

The Scranton ticket includes lawn-seating bundles for the three shows at $59 and reserved-seating bundles for the three tours at $79. Ticket bundles will be available in limited quantities while supplies last.

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch will perform at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Aug. 17. Along with the Slayer, and Godsmack and Shinedown tours, the Breaking Benjamin tour is offered as part of the Ticket to Rock bundle that allows fans to purchase tickets to all three shows for a low price. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_AP_18017280575559.jpg Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch will perform at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Aug. 17. Along with the Slayer, and Godsmack and Shinedown tours, the Breaking Benjamin tour is offered as part of the Ticket to Rock bundle that allows fans to purchase tickets to all three shows for a low price. Submitted photo