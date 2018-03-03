Pittston readies for annual St. Patrick’s Parade with old, new events

PITTSTON — The saying goes, “Let’s paint the town red” but, in this city’s case, everything will be painted green.

And white.

And maybe orange too.

For the fifth time, the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade will make its way down the city’s main street with Irish colors, music, and plenty of people enjoying the festivities. The event will begin at noon today.

City Events Coordinator Sarah Donahue said the parade committee has done a fantastic job keeping the parade fresh and exciting each year.

“It makes me feel very proud,” Donahue said. “The work our committee has put together over the last five years, obstacles to overcome —there have been many — and just the fact that we have made it to five. I’m very proud and very excited.”

The Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade acts as the kickoff to the year’s events calendar for Greater Pittston, which includes the Cherry Blossom Festival in West Pittston, the Second Friday Art Walk series, the Pittston Tomato Festival, Paint Pittston Pink, Trick or Treat Main Street and Christmas in Pittston.

Donahue said the committee thrives under pressure to start the season off with a bang.

“We like to set the bar high,” she said.

Leprechaun Loop

It’s not Parade Day unless there’s a race prior to it, and the third annual Leprechaun Loop is one everyone can enjoy.

The 1-mile race starts at 11 a.m. at the Greater Pittston YMCA, goes up Main Street and loops onto Kennedy Boulevard by the Coal Miner Statue, continues down Kennedy Boulevard to the Christopher Columbus Statue, comes back onto Main Street and finishes at the YMCA.

Registration is $15 per person.

Donahue said the event has gotten more registrants over the years, with last year’s having close to 150 participants.

She added it’s become a popular event for those wishing to cross “run a race” off their New Year’s resolution list.

“I think it’s a great race because, personally, if someone is looking to get into running or get into shape for the new year and maybe wants to make it a goal of theirs to run, it’s a perfect run to start with,” she said. “You can say you’ve run a race, and really it’s only a mile. It’s very easy.”

For those not looking to run, they can walk the event. Donahue encourages those participating to dress in their wackiest outfit for a possible prize at race’s end.

“Even if you don’t think you can win (the race), you can still win the best costume contest,” she said. “We have a couple prizes for best costume, so we encourage people to wear green. Wear something outlandish and festive.”

Pub Crawl

In addition to the parade, there are other events, some old and some new.

The Pub Crawl is a returning favorite for parade festivities, marking its third year.

The event was held a week prior to the parade, on Feb. 24, and included four bars — Knights of Columbus, Tomato Bar, The Red Mill and Brews Brothers.

Committee members were accompanied by the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band, who played two songs at each bar.

Little Miss, Little Mister Leprechaun

A brand new event added this year was Little Miss, Little Mister Leprechaun, which is similar to Little Miss, Little Mister Tomato from the Tomato Festival.

It was held at the Pittston Memorial Library on Feb. 24, and featured children ages 3 to 7.

“It was something we talked about for a couple of years within committee meetings,” Donahue said. “We’re always looking to grow and add things to our parade festivities. We’re just looking to add different elements; this is something we thought would be nice for our fifth annual to add.”

Donahue asked participants a series of questions, and three judges will judge them based on their appearance and personality.

She also noted the event was held a week before the parade so the winners can ride in the procession, if they choose to.

Line painting

The line painting event included the painting of green lines up Main Street, but the parade committee added flare to them this year.

Employees of Mayo Striping, of Falls, drove up Main Street last week dressed as leprechauns while they painted the lines.

“Or maybe they really are leprechauns,” Donahue joked. “That’s unconfirmed.”

Mayo Striping was accompanied by Butch Modzelewski on the bagpipes to get everyone in the Irish spirit.

“So, he plays the bagpipe, they paint the lines and the shamrocks in their usual spots,” Donahue said. “It’s just hysterical to see the leprechauns painting the green lines. They’re such good sports.”

With the St. Patrick’s Parade poised to begin the year for Greater Pittston, Donahue is excited for the events that will celebrate Irish culture and help develop the parade.

“In our years of growing as a committee, we’re looking to grow the event and make it more of a celebration of the Irish heritage and the City of Pittston and our neighboring communities,” she said.

Editor’s note: The Times Leader Media Group is the sole print sponsor of this year’s Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade.

Cody Stofko, left, and Jonah Rosengrant pose for a photograph during the 2017 parade. Tyler Resciniti, of Duryea, poses in his costume before the 2017 St. Patrick's Parade in Pittston. Christian Hilstolsky hands out candy during the 2017 St. Patrick's Parade in Pittston. Chris Windborn, of Nanticoke, watches the second annual Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade in 2015. Larry O'Malia from Larry O'Malia's Farm and Greenhouse drives his tractor in the second annual Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade in 2015.

By Jimmy Fisher jfisher@timesleader.com

Reach Jimmy Fisher at 570-704-3972 or on Twitter @SD_JimmyFisher.

