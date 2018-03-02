Magician Criss Angel bringing ‘RAW’ performance to F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Magician Criss Angel will bring his critically-acclaimed RAW — The Mindfreak Unplugged performance to the F.M. Kirby Center on Wednesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center box office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100.

A Kirby member pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $49, $69, $99 and $125, plus applicable fees.

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for more than a decade. Bloomberg Businessweek has called him “the biggest name in Las Vegas magic,” while the Las Vegas Sun has dubbed his performance the “#1 magic show of all time.”

He is the star, creator, executive producer and director of the successful magic television series, Criss Angel Mindfreak on A&E Network, and the star and producer of the #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show — Criss Angel Mindfreak Live — in partnership with Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts.

Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before, bringing Angel’s famous sleight-of-hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life, all performed in an intimate, raw setting.

A news release announcing the show stated, “This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Angel and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind.“

