Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018:

This year you welcome new ideas and others’ support. You can be willful, and often will want to have your way. However, your sense of well-being becomes unusually strong, which allows you to be more fluid and open. Your ideas and suggestions tend to impress others. If you are single, you are in a state of re-evaluating many aspects of your life, so take your time committing to someone. What feels right today might not be the case in a few months. If you are attached, the two of you work well together in daily life, handling any issues that come up. You have a tendency to dominate at times, but that seems to be OK with your sweetie. LEO knows how to get your attention.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You have energy and enthusiasm, but even more so than usual right now. You might be very difficult to deal with at this point, even if you believe that others are overreacting. Opportunities come from a partner or close friend. Tonight: Revise plans, if need be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Passion marks your actions at the moment. You seem to experience and exhibit some strong feelings. Optimism will win the day and help you breeze through an unanticipated event. Trust yourself. You know that you won’t do anything halfway. Tonight: Go with an unusual solution.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH How you communicate your message has a lot to do with how it will be received. With a smile, you can convince someone that the not-so-good news is excellent. You see events and people differently from how many other signs do. Pressure builds. Tonight: Join your friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A conversation means a lot to you right now, as you might be feeling a bit emotional. A misunderstanding causes some tension. Make time for some exercise in order to relieve stress. Your insight about a close associate or loved one is right-on. Tonight: Clear out some errands.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH No one questions your effectiveness. You have a way with words and a gift for dealing with people. Others allow their defenses to drop, and they open up to you and your concepts. Allow goodwill to flourish, and listen to exciting news. Tonight: Take a midweek break.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your creativity emerges when you hit a wall of disagreement. You might not verbalize your emotions, but you will experience them. You also pick up on what others are feeling. You might choose to take on someone who is stuck in his or her ways. Tonight: Make it an early night.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Associates and acquaintances seem to demand your time. As a result, you might find yourself going to meetings or responding to a slew of calls. Rethink your attitude toward a family member. You could be coming off more hostile than you feel. Tonight: Out and about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You might be more levelheaded than you realize, especially at work or within your community. The unexpected seems to occur when you least expect it. You could encounter a problem in a facet of your life that you take for granted; let it go. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Open up to new ideas that are presented to you. You might have to imagine what it is like to walk in someone else’s shoes in order to get a better sense of his or her life and choices. Know that this person might be quite different from you. Tonight: Take a hard look at your finances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Ask questions in order to find out what you want or need to know. Be direct with a key person in your life. A one-on-one conversation could reveal more information than you had thought was available. As a result, you can make a strong decision. Tonight: Opt to be a duo.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Listen to key people in your life. You enjoy relating to others and hearing about their ideas. Though you often can be very different from those around you, you have a common bond and can understand their thoughts when they’re properly verbalized. Tonight: Collaborate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You will want to handle a problem that keeps popping up in your daily life. A friend or co-worker stars in the process of problem-solving. You might want more excitement in your life. A friend naturally warms up the atmosphere around him or her. Tonight: Maximize your time.

BORN TODAY

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried (1955), chef Ainsley Harriott (1957), actress Ali Larter (1976)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

