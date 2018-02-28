 Added on February 28, 2018

Theater Listings: Feb. 28 through March 6

Print This Page
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ will take the stage March 10 and 11, 16 through 18, and 23 through 25 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville.
Submitted photo

Recommended

    THIS WEEK: Feb. 28 through March 6

    Ghost the Musical, presented by The Coughlin/GAR Players, adapted from the hit film, the musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. 7 p.m. March 1 through 3 and 2 p.m. March 4, GAR High School Auditorium,250 South Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets $10 all ages, cash only at the door, day of show. Thursday show only, $7 for ages 55 and older; all others $10.

    FUTURE

    Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. A snowstorm traps a group of strangers with an unknown killer in the world’s longest running mystery play. Presented by Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. March 8 to March 18 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students; on March 8, tickets are $8 general and seniors, $6 students. For reservations call 570-342-9707.

    Jesus Christ Superstar, will be staged March 10, 11, 16 to 18, and 23 to 25 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Bar opens at 6 p.m.; buffet begins at 6:30 p.m.; curtain at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Bar opens at 1 p.m.; buffet at 1:30 p.m.; curtain at 3 p.m. Sundays. $35 for adult dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and under; $18 for adult show only; $14 for students, children and military personnel. For information and reservations, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

    ANNOUNCEMENTS

    The Producers, The Music Box Players will hold auditions for the Mel Brooks musical at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville, PA 18704. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on March 19. Those who audition on March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates are April 28 through May 13. Info, 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.

    ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ will take the stage March 10 and 11, 16 through 18, and 23 through 25 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_P2.jpg‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ will take the stage March 10 and 11, 16 through 18, and 23 through 25 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville. Submitted photo

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus