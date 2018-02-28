Theater Listings: Feb. 28 through March 6

THIS WEEK: Feb. 28 through March 6

Ghost the Musical, presented by The Coughlin/GAR Players, adapted from the hit film, the musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. 7 p.m. March 1 through 3 and 2 p.m. March 4, GAR High School Auditorium,250 South Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets $10 all ages, cash only at the door, day of show. Thursday show only, $7 for ages 55 and older; all others $10.

FUTURE

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. A snowstorm traps a group of strangers with an unknown killer in the world’s longest running mystery play. Presented by Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. March 8 to March 18 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students; on March 8, tickets are $8 general and seniors, $6 students. For reservations call 570-342-9707.

Jesus Christ Superstar, will be staged March 10, 11, 16 to 18, and 23 to 25 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Bar opens at 6 p.m.; buffet begins at 6:30 p.m.; curtain at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Bar opens at 1 p.m.; buffet at 1:30 p.m.; curtain at 3 p.m. Sundays. $35 for adult dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and under; $18 for adult show only; $14 for students, children and military personnel. For information and reservations, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Producers, The Music Box Players will hold auditions for the Mel Brooks musical at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville, PA 18704. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on March 19. Those who audition on March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates are April 28 through May 13. Info, 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.