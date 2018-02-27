YouTube sensation Miranda Sings to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that YouTube sensation Miranda Sings will perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

According to a press release from the venue, Miranda Sings creator Colleen Ballinger “is a multi-hyphenate, actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer. Best known for portraying her character, Miranda Sings, a personality that is the polar opposite of Ballinger, Colleen has amassed over 20 million followers across social media and passed 2 billion views on YouTube.”

Ballinger appears as Miranda on the recently released second season of her Netflix Original series “Haters Back Off.” The character was initially intended to parody the “young, self-absorbed singers with far more confidence (and vibrato) than talent, which Colleen saw uploading videos to YouTube,” the release stated.

Nine years after her creation, Miranda has become known for her overdrawn red lips, questionable advice about singing and life, a deluded self-confidence, and over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.

Ticket cost $45 and $75 and are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

