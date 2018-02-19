Artist submissions now open for 2018 Electric City Music Conference

Producers of the Electric City Music Conference have announced that artist submissions are now open for the fifth annual conference, festival and award ceremony scheduled for Sept. 13 through 15 in Scranton.

Artists from the 570 area code can apply to perform at this year’s conference for free through the Electric City Music Conference website, electriccitymusicconference.com, while all other artists can apply through Sonic Bids by visiting http://bit.ly/2C9SrCq.

According to a press release from event organizers, “Last year’s conference featured performances by over 150 bands from eight states in 11 venues throughout the Scranton area, the Steamtown Music Awards ceremony with many new awards and special performances of its own, and free panel discussions and mentoring sessions for local musicians, professionals and music fans. As the largest event of its kind in Northeastern Pennsylvania, this celebration of the diverse local music scene is much more than a music festival, bringing hundreds of artists and music industry professionals together annually to meet and network while recognizing and showcasing established and up-and-coming musicians.”